Obit – Pastor Phillip Dunn

Pastor Phillip Dunn age 65 of La Porte, Texas left this world on Wednesday morning April 3, 2024 at 8:39 a.m. at his home, surrounded by those he loved and those who loved him.

Graveside services were scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon April 7th with Bro. Ron Ralph officiating. Burial followed in the Gazebo Garden at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Philip Lee Dunn in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 19, 1958, he was the son of the late Fred and Helen Dunn.

At the age of 13, while listening to a sermon on the radio, Philip received the Lord Jesus Christ into his life. Later, in his early 20’s, after the tragic loss of his mother, he moved to Houston, TX. He started attending, Prairie Garden Baptist Church where he met the Wheat family and his eventual wife, Robin. Philip and Robin were married on September 15, 1984. Philip was very active at Prairie Garden as the music director and in various other ministries.

A few years later, Philip and Robin relocated to Shady Acres Baptist Church, a church they grew to love along with the pastor, Brother Jack Wood. They were both active at Shady Acres, doing what they could to help the church, while also raising their family for the Lord. Philip became the choir director while also serving in the jail and prison ministry.

After serving Shady Acres for almost fifteen years, Philip was called as founder/pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church here in LA Porte where he served until his graduation to glory.

Pastor Dunn was always passionate, caring, loving and very particular with everything he did. He was always looking for a new joke to put a smile on someone’s face. He loved to clown around with his grandchildren and loved his Blue Bell. He had the biggest heart for LA Porte and His church family, even if, as he would say, “they walked on my grass”! He fought a good fight and finished his course. He was a great soldier of Jesus Christ, faithful to the end of his race.

Philip is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Christene and his father, Fred Stanley.

He is survived by wife of 39 years, Robin Renee along with their children, Tammy Drake, Joe (Ruth) Dunn and Christine (Jacob) Ralph. He is also survived by his siblings: Stanley Dunn, Charles Dunn and Sylvia Workman who he called “Sister”. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren- Lauren, Alyssa, Grant, Jace, Jackson, Tanner, Lena Rae, Douglas, Joe Jr., Uriah and Aaron; three greatgrandchildren- Madeline, Traven and Nathan.

Rather than donations or flowers, the family asks that you take some special time with your family and friends. Make a special memory in the days to come, as you remember, time waits for no one.

