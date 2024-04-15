Obit – Mrs. Eleanor Petty Myers

Mrs. Eleanor Petty Myers, a homemaker of South Carthage, transferred into the arms of the angels at her Lester Avenue home on Thursday morning April 11, 2024 with her family present. She was pronounced deceased at 10:30 a.m. by Gentiva Hospice of Livingston who had been assisting the family with her care in her final days. Mrs. Myers was 82.

Two of her grandsons, Josh Myers and Daniel Knight, delivered the eulogies at her 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon April 14th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Eleanor Frances Petty on November 14, 1941 in the Hiwassee Community section of Smith County, she was the youngest of seven children, four daughters and three sons, of the late Zollie S. Petty who died at the age of 75 on February 13, 1975 and Verdie Tyree Petty who died at the age of 71 on August 13, 1970.

Siblings preceding Mrs. Myers in death were Helen Earline Petty Lankford who died December 7, 2003 at the age of 65, Willie Doyle Petty who died July 29, 2016 at the age of 95, Mary Elizabeth Petty Parker who died November 5, 2018 at the age of 89, Ethel Mae Petty Archey who died October 13, 1981 at the age of 50, Zollie Odell Petty who died October 2, 2022 at the age of 89 and Gwin Allen Petty who died September 17, 2014 at the age of 78.

She was united in marriage on March 16, 1959 to Granville native Raymond Young Myers Jr. at the Granville home of his parents, Raymond Young Myers Sr. and Lydia Jane Sutton Myers. Her husband preceded her in death at the age of 65 on December 29, 2003 following forty four years of marriage.

Mrs. Myers was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Elaine Myers who died at the age of 50 on March 3, 2014 and by her grandson, Koby Alan Johnson who died at the age of two years on June 3, 2006 following his tragic accidental drowning in the family’s backyard swimming pool.

Mrs. Myers attended elementary school in the Elmwood Community through the eighth grade and was awarded her General Education Degree from the Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County Adult Learning Center.

Being an accomplished seamstress, in her early years of marriage she was employed at both the former Carthage Shirt Corporation and the W. E. Stephens Manufacturing Co.

She also spent several decades as a child caregiver from her home caring for and impacting many lives.

Mrs. Myers was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is her son, Randy Myers and wife Paula Petty Myers of South Carthage; six grandchildren, Heather Myers Crowley and husband Jeff of Gordonsville, Joshua Ray Myers and wife Ashlynne of the Popes Hill Community, Tyler Myers of Gordonsville, Lenee Judd and husband Michael of Carthage, Daniel Knight and wife Rachel of Hartsville, Rachel Taylor and husband Thomas of the Defeated Creek Community; nineteen great-grandchildren.

