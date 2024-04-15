Obit – Mrs. Louise Glover

Mrs. Louise Glover, age 84, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Friday, April 12, 2024, lovingly surrounded by her family at her home.

Born Mary Louise Harris in Baxter, TN on May 6, 1939, to the late Tandy and Estelle Fields Harris. Louise was a 1958 graduate of Baxter Seminary.

She married the love of her life, Bobby Glover on August 5, 1961. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2018, after 56 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a son, Darryl Glover, on June 30, 1968, and son-in-law, Wayne Maynard, on March 2, 2009. Louise was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, Bobby Harris, Johnny Harris, Evelyn Cummings, Judy Pippin, Inez Harris, Hallie McBroom, Benton Harris, and Willy Harris. Louise was saved on July 26, 1963. She was a member of The Macedonia The Baptist Church in Club Springs. Louise greatly enjoyed watching all of her grandchildren and attending yard sales and auctions to collect antique glassware.

Mrs. Glover is survived by three children; Sandra Maynard of Lancaster, TN, Gary (Laurie) Glover of Hickman, TN, Gregg (Lori) Glover of Buffalo Valley, TN. Grandchildren; Amanda (Tanner) Freese, Courtney Maynard, Trevor (Anna) Glover, Peyton Glover, Connor Glover, Katie Glover, and Caroline Glover. Four Great-Grandchildren; Carlie Maynard, Charlotte Freese, Harrison Glover, and Lillie Glover. Sisters-in-law: Diane Harris of Tiverton, RI, and Betty Harris of Gallatin, TN. Brothers-in-law: Jerry (Evelyn) Glover of Algood, TN, and Ricky Ezell (the late Helen); Sister-in-law; Dorothy (David) Elrod.

Funeral Services for Louise Glover were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 1PM with Bro. Tim Bennett and Bro. Garry McBride officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The Glover family requests memorials in Mrs. Glover’s memory be made to Katie Glover or to Macedonia The Baptist Church.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE