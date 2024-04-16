Police allege fence contractor took down payments, failed to do work

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The sheriffs department and Gordonsville police have filed charges after a fence contractor allegedly accepted down payments for projects from residents but failed to provide the services.

In December of last year, the county’s grand jury returned two indictments against Anthony Allen Henson, 45, Brush Creek, each for misappropriation of funds, according to court records.

Henson was charged on December 8 and posted $5,000 bond, according to sheriffs department booking records.

More recently, Henson was charged with theft of services on April 4 of this year, posting $8,500 bond.

At this point, Henson is involved in five cases. Three of those cases involve investigations conducted by the sheriffs department and two the Gordonsville Police Department.

Charges were filed after residents went to the two law enforcement agencies, filing complaints against Henson.

In each of these cases, law enforcement authorities allege Henson received various cash amount down payments but failed to show up with materials and to do the work months later, according to the homeowners.

Totaled, the five cases amount to over $30,000.

