Obit – Miss Carolyn Blair

Miss Carolyn Blair, a homemaker of South Carthage, died at the age of 79 with her sister and friends at her bedside at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where she was admitted April 9, 2024 following a fall which fractured her hip at her Davis Street South home. She was pronounced deceased at 10:45 a.m. Monday morning April 15, 2024.

Miss Blair was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment were conducted Tuesday morning April 16th at 11 a.m. with David Haynes delivering the eulogy. Burial followed beside her parents in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

One of two daughters and a son of the late Haskell “Hack” Blair who died May 4, 2001 at the age of 85 and Nora Louise Crawford Blair who died March 24, 2004 at the age of 84, she was born Carolyn Jean Blair in Carthage on December 9, 1944.

She was preceded in death by a young brother, James Houston Blair, who was born June 3, 1939 and died May 3, 1944, one month before his 4th birthday.

Miss Blair was reared on the Houston and Ollie Agee Owens farm in South Carthage which is now Riverpointe Estates.

She was a member of the graduating class of 1962 at the Smith County High School. There she majored in business education and home economics, of which she was a member of the freshman, sophomore, and junior classes and was also in the band and spring festival, both her freshman year.

The statement made about her time at S. C. H. S. was; “How dear to my heart were the scenes of my high school days.”

Miss Blair was saved as a teenager and was of the Missionary Baptist faith.

She was a longtime employee of the former W.E. Stephens Manufacturing Co. in Carthage and retired from the former James River Corporation in Gordonsville.

Surviving is her sister, Barbara Blair Tomlinson and husband Gary of Hartsville; nephew, Tim Tomlinson and wife Sylvia and their five children, Hunter, Kassidy, Caroline, Ann Marie, and Haynes all of Hartsville.

