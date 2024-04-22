Obit – Miss Jonnie “Foxy” Martin

Miss Jonnie “Foxy” Martin of Carthage died at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday evening April 17, 2024 at the Lifepoint Health-Sumner Medical Center in Gallatin where she was admitted for treatment on April 6th after experiencing a myocardial infarction.

Miss Martin was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Eld. Junior Dickerson conducted a memorial Celebration of Life at the Hickory Hills Community Room on Wednesday afternoon April 24th at 4 p.m.

Born in Bowling Green in Warren County, Kentucky on July 31, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Linda Frances Cherry Martin who died at the age of 65 on June 20, 2004.

Miss Martin, disabled from birth, resided on Jefferson Avenue West in Carthage.

She was of the Baptist faith.

A sister, Jo Ann Martin Harris preceded her in death on December 17, 2023 at the age of 64.

Her only immediate survivor is a sister, Mary Martin Bullock of the Hickory Hills complex in South Carthage.

