Obit – Mr. Allen Hempelmann

Mr. Allen Hempelmann, age 82 of South Carthage was pronounced deceased at the age of 82 at the family’s McCall Street home on Thursday afternoon April 11, 2024 with his wife and daughter at his bedside. Gentiva Hospice of Livingston was assisting the family with his care.

Mr. Hempelmann was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. The family will hold a private service of remembrance at a later date.

He was born Allen Herbert Kempelmann in Cincinnati in Hamilton County, Ohio on May 23, 1941 and was the son of the late Carl Adolph Hempelmann and Florence Adler Hempelmann.

He was a 1959 graduate of Colearin High School in Cincinnati.

Mr. Kempelmann was united in marriage on May 26, 1962 to the former Nancy Carol Rust and the ceremony took place in Ludlow in Kenton County, Kentucky.

He was a master electrician and electrical contractor and retired in 2010 from Donn’s Electric in Nashville.

The Kempelmann family relocated to Carthage in 2017 from the town of Greenbrier in Robertson County, Tennessee.

The Hempelmann family attended First Baptist Church of Carthage.

Surviving in addition to his wife Carol of almost sixty two years is their daughter, Karen Cain and husband Brad of the Flatrock Community; two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

