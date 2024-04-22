Obit – Mr. David Mears

A Flatrock Community resident known as the “flooring man” has died at the age of 65.

Mr. David Mears passed peacefully surrounded by his family at 9 a.m. Monday morning April 15, 2024 at the family farm home. He was pronounced deceased at 10 a.m. by Gentiva Hospice of Livingston who had been lovingly assisting the family with his care.

Mr. Mears was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his family made arrangements for his cremation at Cumberland Family Services in Algood. The family will have a private memorial service at the Flatrock Community family farm and he will be interred there.

The sixth of seven children born to the late Aubrey Lee Mears Sr. who died at the age of 64 on September 17, 1984 and Mary Louise Keller Mears Durham who died at the age of 78 on June 24, 2007, he was born David Reynolds Mears in the City of Decherd in Franklin County, Tennessee on August 12, 1958.

Three siblings preceded him in death, two sisters, Ann Mears Powers who died August 9, 2017 at the age of 66 and Betty Jean Mears Meeks who died October 29, 2009 at the age of 62 and a brother, Aubrey Lee Mears Jr. who died August 9, 2020 at the age of 71.

Mr. Mears was a 1976 graduate of Decherd High school.

In the Washburn Community of Grainger County on May 11, 1991, Mr. Mears was united in marriage to the former Dorothy Melissa (Cissy) Lay.

Mr. Mears was saved at an early age and at the time of his death was a member of the Rome Baptist Church.

He was an expert carpet, tile and wood floor installer and did much custom work for high school gym floors having placed school logos and names in center court. He and his sons owned and operated J & J Flooring until his retirement in 2018.

Surviving in addition to his wife Cissy of over thirty three years are their two sons, Johnathan Mears and wife Chelsea, Jared Mears all of the Flatrock Community; grandson, Johnathan Lee Mears II of the Flatrock Community; three sisters, Sandra Mears Kelley and husband Roy, Frances Mears Campbell and husband Larry all of Decherd, Patricia Mears of Lebanon.

