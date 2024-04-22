Obit – Mrs. Bonnie Montgomery Walker

Mrs. Bonnie Montgomery Walker age 68, of Old Hickory, TN passed away on Friday April 19, 2024.

Mrs. Walker was born on October 18, 1955 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of the late Sam Denton Montgomery and Virlah Wilson Bennett Montgomery. She was married to John E. Walker on Nov. 6, 1976 and he passed away on Sunday June 11, 2023. They made there home in Old Hickory, TN. Mrs. Walker worked at Donelson Hospital and at Summitt Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She loved cooking and shopping and her animals.

Mrs. Walker is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Dewayne (Darline) Montgomery of Crossville, TN ; nephew, Christopher Montgomery of Crossville, TN and niece, Ashley (Matthew Walls) Montgomery of Old Hickory, TN.

Mrs. Walker was at the Gordonsville, TN Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Graveside services for Mrs. Walker were conducted on Monday April 22, 2024 at 2PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro Charlie Wills officiating.

