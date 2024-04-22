Obit – Mrs. Jeanie Harris Brown

A Pea Ridge Community homemaker, Mrs. Jeanie Harris Brown, transitioned into the Arms of the Angels surrounded by her family on Sunday morning April 21, 2024 at 7 a.m. The 70 year old Mrs. Brown was pronounced deceased at 8:52 a.m. by Gentiva Hospice of Livingston who had been lovingly assisting the Brown family with Jeanie’s final days of sickness.

Mrs. Brown’s funeral services are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon April 25th at 1 p.m. Bro. Billy Parkerson and Pastor James Guire will officiate and Mrs. Brown’s son, Pastor Johnny Ray Brown will deliver the eulogy for his Mother and burial will follow in Section one at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage.

The Brown family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Wednesday afternoon April 24th from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. services.

She was born Jeanie Lee Harris at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon on May 2, 1953 and was one of three daughters and three sons of the late Johnnie Ray Harris who died November 25, 1959 at the age of 49 and Martha Louise Summers Harris who died April 26, 1982 at the age of 57 and the children were reared in the Turkey Creek Community and her father was the owner and operated the Carthage Pool Hall on Third Avenue East next to Carter Hardware which later burned after becoming the home of Wilburn’s Bakery.

She was united in marriage to a Putnam County native, Jerry Danny Brown, who was reared on Petty Ridge. The ceremony was performed at the Hartsville Courthouse on July 21, 1973.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Reed Harris, who died February 6, 2005.

Mrs. Brown was one of the most jovial ladies you would ever come in contact with and had a sense of humor that was unequaled by anyone we ever met. Jeanie had a way of making others laugh and never left anyone without a smile. She has left behind countless memories to those she has met filled with laughter and antics.

Mrs. Brown’s favorite things in life were her Family and her Church.

She loved collecting red birds, working puzzles, flowers, and reminiscing about all the joyous times in her life through stories.

She spent many years as a caregiver and sitter for many residents in Smith County and could always be counted on to make them happy and provide unparalleled care.

She was saved in October of 1982 at the Carthage Church of God of Prophecy and remained a faithful member there as long as she was able to attend and where her heart remained until her passing into the heavenly abode.

Surviving in addition to her husband Jerry of almost fifty one years is a daughter, Angie Brown Vaden and husband Eric of the Pea Ridge Community; the three sons, Jerry Brown also of the Pea Ridge Community, Jimmy Brown and wife Erin of the Conditt Hollow Community, Pastor Johnny Ray Brown associate pastor of the Carthage Full Gospel Church and his wife Rebecca Dawson Brown, who resides in the Riddleton Community; three surviving sisters, Joyce Harris Bane and husband Carl of South Carthage, Peggy Harris of Gordonsville, Diane Gill of South Carthage; two surviving brothers, Ricky Harris and wife Lisa Coffee Harris of the Riddleton Community, James Robert Harris of Carthage; nineteen grandchildren and six great-greatgrandchildren.

