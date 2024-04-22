Obit – Mrs. Margaret Speck

Mrs. Margaret Speck, a housewife of the Hogans Creek Community, passed from this earthly life to eternity at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning April 16, 2024 with her two daughters at her bedside. Her passing was at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since June 13, 2023.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Saturday afternoon April 20th with Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating. Interment following the 3 p.m. services was in the Speck family lot in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens, with Kenny Westmoreland, Chaplain for Gentiva Hospice, officiating.

Born Margaret Dellia Christian in the Sullivans Bend Community, she was the youngest of seven children, three daughters and four sons, born to the late Melvin Ottis Christian who died at the age of 93 on November 27, 1990 and Vinnie Ethel Overstreet Christian who died at the age of 73 on February 21, 1975.

Five of her six siblings preceded her in death. They were a sister, Carrie Nell Christian Climer who died June 19, 2014 at the age of 94 and all four brothers, James Wade “J. W.” Christian who died January 4, 1966 at the age of 41, Leonard Wilson Christian who died October 3, 1966 at the age of 44, Jesse Julious Christian who died May 2, 2000 at the age of 73 and Oliver Smith “Shorty” Christian who died July 17, 2018 at the age of 88.

At the Smith County Courthouse on April 24, 1954, she was united in marriage to Livingston, Tennessee native George Howard Speck, who preceded her in death at the age of 73 on December 27, 2007. The ceremony was performed by then Smith County Justice of the Peace and Western Auto Store owner, the late H. H. White.

Two sons preceded her in death, Tony Howard Speck who died January 18, 1993 at the age of 37 as the result of a homicide and Marty Ottis Speck who died January 17, 2013 at the age of 47 as the result of a motorcycle accident near his Hogans Creek Community home.

Also preceding her in death was a grandson, Wesley Keith Speck who died October 7, 2008 at the age of 30 of sudden onset heart failure.

Mrs. Speck was of the Pentecostal faith and attended the Emmanuel Church of Christ.

She is survived by her two daughters, Connie Speck Bowman and husband Anthony of the Hogans Creek Community and Tammy Speck Smith and husband Tony of Carthage; special beloved sister, Maude Christian Mofield of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Tonia Miranda Speck of Hartsville Pike Community, Phylliicia Speck of the Ballinger Road Community, Blake Speck of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Betheney Speck of the Ballinger Road Community, and Audri Bowman and fiancée Payton of the Riddleton Community; one great granddaughter, Luna Petty.

The Speck family requests memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

