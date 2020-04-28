OBIT: Charlie Hunt

Mr. Charlie Hunt, age 96, a retired farmer of the Hogans Creek community, died at 2:25 p.m. Friday afternoon, April 24, 2020, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where he had made his home since October 27, 2019.

Mr. Hunt was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Private 1 p.m. graveside services were conducted on Monday afternoon, April 27th, with his daughter, Sister Patsy Vinson, delivering the message of hope and remembrance. Interment followed beside his wife in the Garden of Gethsemane at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Charlie Elvis Hunt in the Lancaster community on October 26, 1923, he was the third of twelve children born to the late Ruben B. Hunt, who died February 10, 1977 at the age of 75, and Ina Blair Hunt, who died July 29, 1986 at the age of 84.

He was preceded in death by eight siblings; three sisters, Reba Nell Hunt Blair, who died at the age of 81 on May 10, 2011, Martha Frances Hunt Hailey, who died at the age of 77 on November 9, 2010, Betty Hunt Brown, who died at the age of 81 on September 16, 2019, by three brothers, Arnold B. Hunt, who died at the age of 34 on December 6, 1961, Franklin Hunt, who died at the age of 27 on April 14, 1964, John Daniel “J. D.” Hunt, who died at the age of 64 on July 18, 1984, Loda Hugh Hunt, who died at the age of 77 on November 9, 2010 and Robert Hunt.

On November 22, 1946 he was united in marriage by then Justice of the Peace H.H. White to the former Juanita Mai Bennett, a Lancaster community native. Mrs. Hunt preceded him in death on September 4, 2017 at the age of 87. They had been married for over seventy years.

Mr. Hunt worked for many years on the Carthage tobacco markets and was also involved in the paving industry.

He was a member of the Chestnut Mound Emmanuel Apostolic Church where his wife pastored from for over twenty two years, before retiring on March 26, 1998.

Surviving are his three children, Larry Hunt and wife, Denise Agnew Hunt, of Watertown, Christine Hunt Woodard and husband, Terry, of the Defeated Creek community, Patsy Hunt Vinson and husband, Jay, of the Hogans Creek community, two sisters, Eula Mae Blair Key of Benton Arkansas, Katie Hunt Lea of Lebanon: brother, Ruben Hunt Jr. and wife, Juanita Woodard Hunt, of the Monoville community; nine grandchildren, Anthony Woodard and wife, Tracy, Stacy Woodard Barnhill and husband, Keven, Jennifer Woodard, Houston Hunt and wife, Jennifer, Amber Phillips and husband, Josh, Shannon Silcox and husband, Larry, Josh Vinson and wife, Amanda, Brent Vinson and wife, Amber, Rebecca Frazier and husband, Brendan; fourteen great-grandchildren, Eli, Weston, Everly, Alexis, Creed, Journi, Josh, Liberty, Emma, Lily, Adler, Hensley Jo, Audrey and Ashley.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE