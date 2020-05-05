OBIT: Quinn Hogan

Mr. Quinn Hogan, of Putnam County, died as the result of drowning on Center Hill Lake while fishing and was found close to his fishing boat in a cove near the Cookeville Boat Dock, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Agency. He was wearing a self-inflating flotation device, but for an unknown reason it was not inflated. Mr. Hogan was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Mr. Hogan was at the J. C. Hellum Funeral Home in Lebanon. Graveside services, with Pastor Sandra Dotson the eulogist, were conducted on Tuesday afternoon, May 5th, at 2 p.m. Interment followed in the Gazebo Garden at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Quinn Pierre Hogan in Clarksville on October 16, 1984, he was the son of Mrs. Willie J. Hogan and John Malveaux, both of Hartsville.

Other survivors include a son, Kavaun Hogan, brother, Ryan Hogan and wife, Victoria; niece, Akeelah Hogan, nephew, Ryliee Hogan, devoted cousin, Jonathan Ford and wife, Penny, special friends, Lindsey Rigdon, Sarah Colbaugh, Summer Marable; and many other relatives and friends.

This notice provided as a courtesy to J. C. Hellum Funeral Home and the Hogan family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE