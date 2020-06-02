OBIT: Robbie Overstreet

Mrs. Robbie Overstreet, of the Conditt Hollow in the Elmwood community, died at the age of 84 at 11:18 a.m. Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where she had been a patient since May 20th.

Mrs. Overstreet is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her husband, George, and daughter, June, and son, Randall, were to make arrangements on Monday morning, June 1st at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Overstreet was the daughter of the late Cager Whittemoore and Gertrude Turner Whittemore.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE