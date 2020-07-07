Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/09/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Ernest Bryant Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of June, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Ernest Bryant, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of April, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of June, 2020. Signed Erik Glenn Bryant, Co-Personal Representative Donald Tracy Jarrell, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robert Preston Bramlett, Attorney 7-2-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Walter Lee Cook, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Walter Lee Cook, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 8th day of June, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2020. Signed Sarah Dean Cook, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 7-2-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: TOMMIE LEONA DEDMON, DECEASED APRIL MICHELLE ARMSTRONG, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2265 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on December 6, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 25th day of July, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 46 Potter Road, W., Alexandria, and described as follows: MAP:105 Group: PARCEL: 046.01 BEING a tract of land lying in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, approximately 100’ x 140’ which is bounded on the north by Cora M. Gibbs, et vir; on the west by Potter Road West; and on the south and east by the lands of Velma Agee Rollins, and containing 0.48 acres more or less. Being the same land wherein a life estate was conveyed to Tommie (Leona) Dedmon with a remainder interest to her daughter (Vallie) Teresa Dedmon by deed from Ruth Agee, said deed dated October 21, 2015 and recorded in Record Book 305, pages 106-107, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. (Vallie) Teresa Dedmon predeceased Tommie (Leona) Dedmon, dying intestate on April 24, 2019, leaving no spouse or issue. Thus, pursuant to TCA 31-2-104 (b)(2), (Vallie) Teresa Dedmon’s remainder interest was inherited by her mother Tommie (Leona) Dedmon who then owned the entire fee title to said property. Sale will be made for cash. This 26th day of June, 2020. Charles W. McKinney Attorney for Estate of Tommie Leona Dedmon Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 7-2-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Juanita Preston Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Juanita Preston Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of June, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of July, 2020. Signed Ronald Preston Gibbs, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 7-9-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF William Houston Miller Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of William Houston Miller, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2020. Signed Peyton Rochelle, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 7-2-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Arthur Lee Ray Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of June, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Arthur Lee Ray, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of June, 2020. Signed Natalie Bruce, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 7-2-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Leslie Jean Shearl Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Leslie Jean Shearl, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2020. Signed Jessica N. Shearl, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney 7-2-2t

I, Jed Cleghorn, have this BMW X3 with this VIN#WBXPC93417WF08807 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-450-8073. 07-02-20(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 2005 Kia Sportage KNDJF723457029664 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale.

I, Thomas Brent, have this 1983 Datsun 720 with this VIN#JN6MD06Y8DW202250 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-259-6548. 07-09-20(2t)

Public Notice Smith County Landfill is accepting sealed bids on the rental of two 30 ton haul trucks. If you have any questions please call the landfi ll at 615- 735-1941. Please mail bids to the Smith County Mayors Office 122 Turner High Cr. Carthage, TN 37030. The bid opening will be Thursday, July 16th at 10:00 A.M. 07-09-20(1t)