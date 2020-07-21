OBIT: Ronnie Leonard, Sr.

Mr. Ronnie Leonard Sr., age 73, of the Brush Creek community, died at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage where he was admitted Monday afternoon, June 29th, after suffering a fall at his Alexandria Highway farm home.

Friday morning, July 17th, graveside services were conducted at 9:00 a.m. by Bro. Kevin Blackburn assisted by Bro. Richard Blackburn and burial followed in the Allison family lot at the Dickens Cemetery in the Maggart community.

One of two children, he was born Ronald Raymond Leonard in Akron in Summit County, Ohio on August 5, 1946 and was the son of the late Raymond Harry Leonard, who died at the age of 67 on March 20, 1986, and was born in Fayette County, Pennsylvania and is buried in the Center Ridge Cemetery in Lexington, TN and Mary Lee “Sis” Agee Leonard, who died at the age of 85 on December 26, 2007 and was a Bagdad community native and is buried in the Witcher Cemetery in the Bagdad community.

He was a 1965 graduate of Jackson County Central High School and following graduation was employed in construction at the Cordell Hull Dam and later at the Hartsville Nuclear Plant.

In 1982, he began employment at the Avco (Textron) Corporation in Nashville and retired from there in 2015 with thirty three years of service.

Mr. Leonard was united in marriage to Turkey Creek community native, the former Adalene Sue Allison on September 4, 1982.

Mr. Leonard was baptized at the Bagdad Church of Christ as a young man and since moving to the Brush Creek community he and Sue had attended the Living Waters Ministry.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of almost thirty eight years, are seven children, Ronnie Leonard Jr. and Eric Leonard and wife, Lesa Cole Leonard, all of the Gladdice community, Daniel (Dan) Leonard and wife, Dian, of the Brush Creek community, Benjamin (Ben) Leonard and wife, Michelle, and Melissa Leonard, all of the Gladdice community, Michael McMillan and wife, Stephanie, of Pleasant Shade, Regina Harris and husband, Tray, of Gordonsville; sister, Barbara Carlblom and husband, Lee, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The Leonard family requests memorials to the Smith County Humane Society.

