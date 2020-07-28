OBIT: Bobby Smith

Mr. Bobby Smith, of Cookeville, died unexpectedly at the age of 85 at his home on Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020.

Mr. Smith was at the Anderson and Son Funeral Home in Lafayette. Graveside services for the longtime Sycamore Valley community resident and farmer were conducted by his first cousin, Eld. Benny Maggart, on Friday afternoon, July 24th, at 3 p.m. Burial followed in the Will Gregory Cemetery in the Sycamore Valley community.

Born Bobby H. Smith in the Pleasant Shade community on December 4, 1934, he was one of three children of the late Luster Lee Smith, who died July 31, 1982 at the age of 74, and Dovie Jewel Holleman Smith, who died December 17, 1994 at the age of 85.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Lee Smith, who died at the age of 47 on May 20, 1988.

Mr. Smith was a member of the 1953 graduating class at Smith County High School.

On December 24, 1953 he was married to the former Betty Jo Tuck who preceded him in death on June 17, 2013.

Mr. Smith was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Mike Thompson, who died September 20, 2014 at the age of 56.

Surviving are his two daughters, Kathy Smith Thompson of the Russell Hill community, Vicky Smith Thomas and husband, Jackie, also of the Russell Hill community; granddaughter, Michaela Thompson Pedigo and husband, Wes, of the Rocky Mound community; great-granddaughters to be, Loralee JoAnn and Maylee AnnaBelle Pedigo; sister, Sina Smith Lancaster of Red Boiling Springs.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Smith family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE