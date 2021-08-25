TENNESSEE STATE FAIR WINNER

We have a state winner.

South Carthage resident Myra Fisher placed second in the Tennessee State Fair Apple Pie Baking Contest at the Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair.

For placing second, Fisher received a red ribbon and $150 in cash.

As a member of the Carthage FCE Club, each year Fisher enters various contests at the Smith County Fair where she has won “Best of Show” twice.

So, after seeing an advertisement seeking entries for the state apple pie baking contest, Fisher decided to give it a try because the state fair was so close to home.

