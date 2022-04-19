Carthage House of Beauty film showing

Residents will have the opportunity to view an award winning short film documentary, offering a glimpse of life in Smith County.

“Carthage House of Beauty,” an 11-minute documentary filmed by Allison Inman and the Moving Picture Boys, will be screened in Carthage on Saturday, April 30, at 6:30pm at the Smith County Heritage Museum.

The event will open with a set of live bluegrass from Terry Shane and Dianna Dillehay and Friends.

Also, a question and answer session with the filmmakers and cast will follow the screening including Allison Inman, Jace Freeman and Sean Clark, plus Beverly Goad and Teresa Allen.

The event is being presented by Carthage Mayor Sarah Marie Smith and the Smith County Heritage Museum.

The Smith County Heritage Museum is located at 107 3rd Ave East in Carthage.

