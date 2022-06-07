Smith County Fair tabloid inside

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

As the 2022 edition of the Smith County Fair-The Fair on the River nears, the annual fair tabloid is inside this week’s edition of the Courier. The annual tabloid details the schedule events and times, as well as offers event rules and regulations, admission costs and information residents may be seeking.

The Smith County Fair is one of the first fairs held in the state.

The fair officially opens on the Fourth of July (Monday night) and will include one of the areas largest fireworks display.

The fair will continue through Saturday, July 9.

Pre-fair events begin as early as Friday, July 1, with the archery competition.

Saturday, July 2, will feature a full day of events.

Carnival rides will arrive on Monday night (July 4).

New to this year’s fair will be an apple pie baking contest which will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Each year, one of the main features of the fair is the WUCZ 104.1 The Ranch concert which will feature Darryl Worley.

Also, the ever-popular demolition derby will be held on Thursday and Friday nights.

James Gang Amusements will provide the rides for the fair.

MAKE SURE YOU GRAB YOUR COURIER TO SEE THE FAIR TAB!