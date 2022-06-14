Gordonsville’s Linder named Middle TN Girls Golfer of the Year

Gordonsville High School junior and star golfer Sophie Linder added another accolade to an impressive resume on the links as she garnered back-to-back Middle Tennessee Girls Golfer of the Year awards.

Linder was named the Girls Golfer of the Year last Wednesday at the Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards in Nashville at Marathon Music Works after the Ole Miss commit claimed the Class A Individual State Title last October.

It was a three-peat for Linder who has captured the last three individual titles. The 2021 victory came after the junior completed an 8 under par for 36 holes — a new Tennessee state record.