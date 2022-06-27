Obit – Sulla Ann Lasser

Sulla Ann Lasser, 72, was born on Sept. 25, 1949, to Gideon Barnwell and Thelma (Conley) Barnwell in Delaware, OH. She passed away on June 18, 2022.

Sulla was a true Christian, a loving wife and mother who believed in the Lord. Best described as “a kind and gentle leader teaching children about Jesus,” per Rome Baptist Church in Lebanon.

She is survived by her husband, William Lasser; son, Chief Master Sergeant Christopher Phillips and wife, Katie Phillips; daughter, Amber Edmonds and husband, Henry Edmonds; grandchildren, Adrian Alvarez, Ethan Phillips, Madison Phillips, Hudson Phillips, Ella Edmonds, Mathew Edmonds and Archer Edmonds; sisters, Wanda Daugherty, Cathy Barnwell, Doreen (Gunnels) Sherrill and husband, Anthony Sherrill.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gideon Barnwell and Thelma (Barnwell) Gunnels.

We think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and never will. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.

Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, June 26, from 2-4 p.m. at Cumberland Cove POA (beside golf course), located at 16941 Highway 70 North, Monterey, TN 38574.

Crossville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc