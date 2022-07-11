Obit – Ethel Lois Blair

Ethel Lois Blair, age 90, of Nashville, passed peacefully in the morning hours of June 24, 2022, at her residence in Nashville, TN, where she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Diana, and son-in-law Dave.

She was born on Dillards Creek in Smith County, TN, on Dec 1, 1931, to the late Frank and Bessie Mai Shoemake.

She married Ernest (Toby) Blair at age 14-almost-15. He was 17. Ethel graduated the eighth grade from Dillards Creek School at age 11, received her GED after her marriage, and completed business classes in Lebanon, TN, in 1959.

Her professional life included banking, insurance, and, for the last twenty-five years of employment, credit management for Texas Boot and D.T. McCall’s in Carthage, TN. She retired at age 77.

Ethel was royalty to everyone who knew her. Her father treated her like a queen, and Ernie (Toby) began their marriage by continuing the tradition, and she gladly accepted the calling.

She and Ernie were married for 72 years until his passing in 2018. Until the last few weeks before her death, she dressed in matching outfits complete with jewelry, makeup, and hair styling. She began the day with Gatorade, followed by her special mocha mix coffee, watching CBS Morning, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Price Is Right.

She loved to talk and tell stories, and never met a stranger.

She is survived by two sons: Dennis Glen (Beverly) Blair of Fernley, NV, and Jerry Lee Wong of Lafayette, TN; a daughter: Diana Blair (David) Revell of Nashville; sister: Ruth Norris of Livingston, TN; 7 grandchildren: Jim (Wendy) Tishlarich, Angela (Joe) Thuesen, Jena Blair, John (Vicky) Graham, Jade (Anjie) Graham, Darrin (Dana) Revell, and Terri (Gary) Rodenbaugh; special friend Neil Perry, and 16 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted in the fall of 2022 at the Granville United Methodist Church in Granville, TN. Ashes will be buried in the Dickens Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.SpringHill-Memorial.com Spring Hill Memorial is honored to assist the family with arrangements.