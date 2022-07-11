Obit – Mrs. Betty A. Smith

Mrs. Betty A. Smith, age 76 of Gordonsville, TN, and a longtime resident of Wilson County, TN, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Mrs. Smith was born December 24, 1945 in Wilson County, TN, a daughter of the late Wesley Branham and Emma Goolsby Branham. She was also preceded in death by her Husband; Willard C. “W.C.” Smith, Jr, and two brothers; Albert Branham and Buddy Branham.

Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Lebanon High School and received a degree in business from Cumberland University. She worked for the State of Tennessee Department of Education for 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Rome Baptist Church. Mrs. Betty enjoyed gardening, sitting on the porch swinging, and cooking.

Mrs. Smith is survived by Daughter; Gwen (Robert) Crawford. Son; Skipper (Wendy) Shockley. Four grandchildren; Jesse (Kristen) Crawford, Samantha Crawford, Daniel (Sarah) Shockley, and Cody (Caitlyn) Shockley. Eleven great-grandchildren. Two step-children; Karen (Jesse) Garcia, Michael (Stephanie) Smith. Four step-grandchildren. Two step great-grandchildren. One Sister; Sheral (Morris) Tuttle.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to Suncrest Home Health and HighPoint Hospice for all of their love, support, and care throughout her illness.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE