Obit – Mrs. Shirley Sircy Hall Blankenship

Mrs. Shirley Sircy Hall Blankenship, of the Tanglewood community, died at 4:44 a.m. Sunday morning, August 28, 2022, at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where she was admitted August 23rd, suffering from pneumonia. Mrs. Blankenship was 77.

Eld. Stephen Brooks, assisted by Mrs. Blankenship’s son, Eld. Rickey Hall, officiated at the 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, August 31st, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Interment followed beside her husband in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Eld. Barney Allison officiating.

The youngest child and the last surviving of eight children, she was the daughter of the late Leonidas Mack “Lon” Sircy, who died at the age of 70 on March 12, 1970, and Lillian Mai Thomas Sircy, who died August 16, 1982 at the age of 80, and was born Shirley Jean Sircy in Carthage on May 27, 1945 and was reared in the family home on Third Avenue West in Carthage.

The seven siblings preceding her in death were: Lillie Mai Sircy, who died August 10, 1920 at the age of 4 months of age, Sue Neal Sircy, who died February 7, 1931 at the age of 23 days of age, William Thomas Sircy, who died at birth on January 11, 1921, Charles Edward (Cotton) Sircy, who died March 16, 1959 at the age of 29, Bessie Irene Sircy Smith, who died October 11, 1989 at the age of 65, Kenneth Lee (Zip)Sircy, who died April 23, 2005 at the age of 73, and Jewell Alyne Sircy Salmons, who died February 10, 2008 at the age of 85.

Mrs. Blankenship was a 1964 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in Home Economics and Business Education. She was a class officer her freshman year, received the Junior Degree in Home Ec., was in the band and was a member of the office staff her junior and senior years.

It was stated in her class annual that she was starry eyed, delightful, genteel and that youth is the time for pleasure.

After graduating from S. C. H. S. she was first employed as a bookkeeper for Hackett Meat Co., which was owned and operated by C. E. Hackett and located on Upper Ferry Road in Carthage, later began bookkeeping for McDonald Meats on River Road in South Carthage, and following that was a bookkeeper for Middle Tennessee Office Equipment in Carthage and her career ended as a clerk for Hackett Discount Drugs in Carthage.

Eld. Charles Allen Gentry performed the wedding ceremony on December 10, 1984, in Lafayette, when she was united in marriage to Lafayette native Chester Patterson Blankenship. He preceded her in death at the age of 83 on March 22, 2017.

Mrs. Blankenship was saved at the age of 22 at the Morganton Baptist Church in Greenback, Tennessee where she was living at the time.

At the time of her death she was a member of the North Gordonsville Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Eld. Rickey Hall and wife, Cristel Wilkerson Hall; granddaughter, who was the love of her life, Cristen Hall, all of the Tanglewood community; step-daughter, Pam Blankenship Rawn of Manchester; two step-grandchildren, Katie Anderson and Derrick Rawn; two step-great-grandchildren.

The Blankenship family requests memorials to either the North Gordonsville Missionary Baptist Church or the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

