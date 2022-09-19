Obit – Mr. Billy Hudson

Kempville community farmer, Mr. Billy Hudson, passed from this life with his family at his side at 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning, September 15, 2022, at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where he was being treated for cancer. Mr. Hudson was 83.

Ministers from the Willette Church of Christ, Jack Honeycutt and Rob Whitacre, officiated at the 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, September 18th, funeral services from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Hudson Family Cemetery on Little Salt Lick in the Kempville community.

Mr. Hudson was one of seven children and the third child to die and was born Billy James Hudson in the Salt Lick community on May 29, 1942 and was one of two sons and five daughters of the late John Henry Hudson, who died suddenly from a heart attack at the family farm home on February 3, 1977 at the age of 60, and Georgia Bethel Sircy Hudson, who died June 8, 2006 at the age of 89.

His only brother, Jerry Dale Hudson, died March 31, 2020 at the age of 82, and also preceding Billy in death was his sister, Sue Carroll Hudson Wood, who died at the age of 85 on August 25, 2021.

Mr. Hudson was united in marriage to Willette community native, the former Frances Dycus at the home of the late Bro. Otis Johnston on February 18, 1971.

Mr. Hudson majored in agriculture, graduating from the Smith County High School in the class of 1960. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America all four years of high school and his senior year represented the vo-ag class at the state convention in Nashville and his senior year was also a member of the Spanish Club.

It was said of him in the 1960 annual: “An honest man’s word is as good as his bond.”

Mr. Hudson was a member of the Willette Church of Christ.

He was retired from the Dana Corporation at Gordonsville with twenty one years of service.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Frances, is their daughter, Lana Hudson Woodcock and husband, Sean Woodcock, and their children whom Billy adored, Landen Woodcock and Emma Jane Woodcock, all of the Saddlers Chapel community in Macon County; sisters, Peggy Halliburton of the Buffalo community, Judy Hudson Hackett and husband, Dennis, of the Gladdice community, Lena Hudson McKinney and husband, Tommy, of the Tanglewood community, Keitha Hudson Webb and husband, Jim, of Carthage, several nieces and nephews.

