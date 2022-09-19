Obit – Mr. Vernice (J.R.) Mayberry Jr.

Mr. Vernice (J. R.) Mayberry Jr., of the New Middleton community, died peacefully with his family at his bedside at 11:45 p.m. Sunday evening, September 11, 2022. The 57 year old Mr. Mayberry was pronounced deceased at 2:48 a.m. Monday morning, September 12, 2022, by HighPoint Hospice of Gallatin.

Mr. Mayberry was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was to be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

The Mayberry family will hold a family Celebration of Life at a later date.

He was born Vernice Augusta Mayberry Jr. in Hartsville on September 22, 1964. Mr. Mayberry was the ninth of ten children born to the late Bernice Augusta Mayberry Sr., who died October 26, 2010 at the age of 78, and May Ellen Stafford Mayberry, who died March 13, 2003 at the age of 67.

Two siblings, Charlie Mayberry and Robbie Stafford, preceded him in death.

He was united in marriage to Phoenix, Arizona native, the former Lacusta Ann Newton Bellamy on March 7, 2009 in Carthage and the marriage ceremony was performed by former County Clerk Jimmy Norris.

Mr. Mayberry was the retired Transportation Director for the Phoenix School System.

After retiring and relocating to New Middleton, he enjoyed doing mechanic work for the public.

He was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Ann Bellamy, of only thirteen years, are seven children, Jennifer Hayes of Baxter, Kelsey Palmer and husband, Albert, Katie Garrison and husband, Larry, all of Phoenix, Arizona, Kaeven Mayberry of Nashville, Kaylynn Cherchio of Lebanon, Cody Bellamy of Clarksville, Samantha Avera and husband, Ryan, of Lafayette; seven siblings, Reba Hines and husband, James, of Gainesboro, Johnny Mayberry and wife, Vickie, of Chestnut Mound, Glenda Gail Carter of Carthage, Angela Scott of Gainesboro, Benda West of Phoenix, Arizona, Sammie Owens and husband, Eddie, of Gainesboro, April Stafford of Carthage, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

