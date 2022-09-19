Obit – Mrs. Judy Hinken

Mrs. Judy Hinken, age 78, of the Sullivans Bend community went home to be with her heavenly father at 7:14 a.m. Friday morning, September 9, 2022.

Mrs. Hinken was forwarded to the Langeland – Sternburg Funeral Home in Holland, Michigan where visitation services are scheduled to be held Thursday, October 6th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Burial will be in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Holland.

Mrs. Hinken was born Judith Anne Balder on May 4, 1944 in Holland, Michigan and was the daughter of the late Bert Balder and Harriet VanNorden Balder.

Mrs. Hinken was a 1962 graduate of Holland High School.

She was preceded in death by husbands, James Curtis Meyer and Orlo Merle Hinken, and by a grandson, Cameron Flora.

Mrs. Hinken was a woman of faith.

She also enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Amy Flora and husband, John, of the Sullivans Bend community; two sons, Michael James Meyer and Steven James Meyer and wife, Kathie, all of Allegan, Michigan; four step children, Christine Vanden Bosch and husband, Robert, of Holland Michigan, Sheryl Adams of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Rex Hinken and wife, Rachel, of Zeeland, Michigan, Kimberly Hinken of Zeeland, Michigan; brother, James B. Balder and wife, Deb, of Holland, Michigan; five grandchildren, Zachary Flora of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lance Mitchell Stevens of the Elmwood community, Abigail Holliman and husband, Samuel, of the Defeated Creek community, Nicole Smallegan and husband, John, of Hamilton, Michigan, Jami Meyer of Allegan, Michigan; two great grandchildren, Allison Stevens of the Elmwood community and Julian Holliman of the Defeated Creek community.

