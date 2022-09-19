Obit – Mrs. Monte Moss Dawson

Mrs. Monte Moss Dawson, age 86, a longtime homemaker and housewife of Carthage, died at 9:22 p.m. Thursday evening, September 15, 2022, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center E. R. after becoming gravely ill at Bailey Manor in Cookeville, where she was making her home.

Her son, Bro. Jackie Dawson, assisted by her grandson-in-law, Johnny Ray Brown, officiated at the Monday morning, September 19th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the 11 a.m. services, burial was beside the love of her life and her high school sweetheart, her husband, Bobby Dawson, in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was born Monte Elva Moss in Carthage on December 10, 1935 and was one of four children of the late Walter Howard Moss, former owner of Moss Service and Supply Co. in Carthage who died while attending a University of Tennessee championship football game in Dallas, Texas of a heart attack on December 31, 1973 at the age of 63, and Madge Lancaster Moss, who died December 1, 2000 at the age of 89.

A brother, Walter Larry Moss, preceded her in death at the age of 43 on January 11, 1977.

Mrs. Dawson was a 1954 graduate of Smith County High School where she was active in the Future Homemakers of America, was a F. H. A. queen attendant her freshman year, treasurer her sophomore year, basketball manager her junior and senior years, member of the Latin and Spanish Clubs, football queen attendant her junior and senior years, on the student council, a member of the “C” club, the office staff her senior year, the safety club and her senior year was voted most likely to succeed by the senior class, along with her future husband who was voted most athletic.

At the Carthage United Methodist Church on August 31, 1956, she was united in marriage to Rock City community native, Bobby Glen Dawson. The ceremony was performed by the late Rev. Ewing S. Weakley, who was the church pastor at that time.

Bobby preceded her in death on January 5, 2019 at the age of 82.

Mrs. Moss was a member of the Carthage Full Gospel Church where her son, Jackie, is the pastor.

She loved cooking and caring for her family and teaching others about the Lord and what he could do for them and how he had blessed her and her family.

Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Dawson and wife, Lynn Hogg Dawson, of Cookeville, Bro. Jackie Dawson and wife, Donna Lankford Dawson, of the Riddleton community; five grandchildren, Rebecca Dawson Brown and husband, Johnny Ray Brown, and their eight children, Cooper, Parker, Tucker, Tanner, Asher, River, Shepherd, and Wilder, all of Carthage, Matthew Dawson of Nashville, Jesse Dawson of Cookeville; Isabella Dawson Smith and husband, Brady, of Knoxville, Gabriella Dawson of Cookeville; sister, Vickie Moss Dillehay and husband, Randy, of Lafayette; brother, Tommy Moss and wife, Jeanette Lankford Moss, of the Riddleton community.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE