Obit – Mrs. Teresa Woodard

A Chestnut Mound community resident, Mrs. Teresa Woodard, was discovered unresponsive after failing to report for work, at her Pea Ridge community home Thursday morning, shortly after 9 a.m., and she was transported to the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage where she was pronounced deceased at 11:04 a.m. Thursday morning, September 13, 2022.

Bro. Jackie Dillehay officiated at the 1 p.m. funeral services on Friday afternoon, September 16th, from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Overstreet Cemetery in the Conditt Hollow in the Elmwood community.

Born Teresa Ann Hall in Gainesboro on March 30, 1960, she was one of two daughters and two sons born to the late Marshall Wayne Hall, who died June 18, 2001 at the age of 62, and Donna Leona Davison Hall, who died September 20, 2020 at the age of 80.

A brother, Michael Wayne “Mike” Hall, preceded Teresa in death on October 14, 2020 at the age of 61.

Mrs. Woodard was a 1978 graduate of the Livingston Academy.

At the North Carthage Baptist Church on November 21, 1987, she was united in marriage to Conditt Hollow community native James Ward Woodard, who preceded her in death on April 9, 2022 at the age of 69. Their marriage ceremony was performed by Eld. Charles Allen Gentry.

Mrs. Woodard was a clerk at Citgo in South Carthage.

She attended the Carthage Church of God.

Surviving are three sons, Dustin Woodard and wife, Heather, of Lebanon, Derek Woodard of the Pea Ridge community, Chris Woodard and wife, Katelyn Hodge Woodard, of Carthage; six grandchildren, Noelle Woodard, Carisa Woodard, Jacen Woodard, Lincoln Woodard, Marilyn Woodard, and Colton Woodard; sister, Karen Hall Reeder and husband, Rick, of Livingston; brother, Brian Hall and wife, Tina, also of Livingston.

