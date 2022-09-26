Obit – Mr. Rusty Boal

Carthage resident, Mr. Rusty Boal, died as a result of a single vehicle accident at the age of 36. The accident occurred when Mr. Boal was returning from a work assignment in Houston, Texas and, according to the Prescott, Arkansas coroner, he apparently went to sleep and struck a bridge abutment on Interstate 30 at the 51 mile marker. He was pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 14, 2022, by Prescott coroner David Gummeson.

Mr. Boal was cremated in Hope, Arkansas and was returned to the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where a memorial Celebration of Life services will be observed Wednesday afternoon, October 19th at 1 p.m. with eulogies delivered by family members.

The Boal family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Saturday afternoon, October 19th, from noon until the memorial services at 1 p.m.

Following his services there will be a processional to the Smith County Memorial Gardens and burial will be in the Garden of Everlasting Life.

Born Russell Lynn Boal Jr. in Wilmington in New Hanover County, North Carolina, he was the son of Donna Kathlyn (Kathy) Deck Boal Parramore of Orange Beach, Alabama and the late Russell Lynn Boal Sr.

Reared by his maternal grandparents, Don and Jenelle Deck of Gainesboro, he was a 2005 graduate of Jackson County Central High School.

He was united in marriage to Macon, Georgia native, the former Courtney Nichole Burch. The wedding was celebrated at the Butterfly Hollow Farms in the Hogans Creek community on November 21, 2015.

Mr. Boal was a manager of ServPro of Wilson County where he had been employed since 2015.

Mr. Boal was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving, in addition to his maternal grandparents and his wife of only seven years, is their son, Jaxson Alexander Boal, a kindergarten student at the Carthage Elementary school; two sisters, Jessica Boal of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Heather Parramore of Citronelle, Alabama; brother, Clay Parramore of Ashville, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Kimberly McKinley Parker of Macon, Georgia, father-in-law, David Burch also of Macon, Georgia.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE

djd