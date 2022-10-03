Obit – Mr. Clement J. Mallory

Mr. Clement J. Mallory, age 67, of Carthage, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Mr. Mallory was born October 26, 1954, in Nashville, a son of the late Mitchell Mallory and C. Marie Cowan. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Gooch and Odell Cowan; step-father, Raymond Gooch; and father-in-law, Melvin Starnes. He was married to Cynthia Starnes Mallory. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed cooking and work. He was a good daddy and husband.

Mr. Mallory is survived by his wife, Cynthia Mallory of Carthage; mother-in-law, Savannah Starnes of Carthage; children, Dewon (Sammie) Ferrell of Pleasant Shade, Carlos Ferrell of Cookeville, Jerica Mallory of San Diego, CA, Walker Starnes of Carthage, Tyler (Destannie) Mallory of Carthage, Jeffrey Crowley of Gordonsville, and Jason Crowley; siblings, Patricia (Emannuel) Yorke of Carthage, Peggy Mallory of Carthage, Annie Rutland of Nashville, Johnny Gooch of Carthage, James Gooch of Nashville, Hugh Gooch of Carthage, Paulette (Howard) Thurman of Hartsville, and Hattie Mallory of Nashville; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Mallory is at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where services were conducted Monday, October 3, 2022, at 5 PM with Bro. Jamie Duke officiating.

The Mallory family request memorial donations in memory of Clement be made to the American Cancer Society.

BASS of CARTHAGE