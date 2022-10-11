4 TIME STATE CHAMP

Gordonsville High senior Sophie Linder cemented her place among the all-time greats in TSSAA sports history last Tuesday afternoon — sinking a birdie putt in a sudden-death playoff to win her fourth consecutive TSSAA Individual Girls Golf State Championship.

Linder becomes only the fourth golfer ever to win four individual state titles in TSSAA history — 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022.

Linder, an Ole Miss commit who shot a 63-69 at the event held in Sevierville, needed a birdie putt on the 18th hole to force the sudden-death playoff to outduel Summertown’s Karlie Campbell. The duo shot 8-under at the completion of the two-day, 36-hole championship.

For all lthe details of Linder’s accomplishment and her reaction, see this week’s Courier Sports Section (B-1).

