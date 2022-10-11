Teen motorcycle accident victim

Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County.

Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident.

The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within the Hartsville city limits, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The victim was traveling east bound on East Main Street when he lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle, according to THP.

Night to honor Titus Mofield

There are plans to honor the late Titus Mofield at the Buffalo Valley Dragway.

Mofield, 18, a mechanical enthusiast, died from injuries sustained in an October 5 motorcycle accident in Trousdale County.

Carthage resident, Jayden Moyer, called Mofield more than a best friend, rather a “brother”.

Moyer said Mofield’s friends have organized “a dedication night at the Buffalo Valley Dragway” for Saturday, October 15.

Organizers are encouraging Mofield’s friends and supporters of the dragway to come out in honor of the accident victim.

“We want people to come out to see how great of a young man he really was,” commented Moyer.

A special logo has been made to honor Mofield and a donation bucket will be set up at the dragway, Moyer said.