Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/20/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Linda Hope Ascencio Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Linda Hope Ascencio, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of October, 2022. Signed Catherine Gaunt, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 10-20-2t

NOTICE JIMI RACHEL BOX The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your child to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 644-6147, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, which will be November 3, 2022, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn R. Juv. P., you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 5th day of December, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services. If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 10-13-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Paul Davis Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Paul Davis, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. Signed Jack Davis, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 10-20-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Ann Dugan Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Barbara Ann Dugan, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. Signed Keri B. Duke, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 10-13-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Aaron Michael Dunlap Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Aaron Michael Dunlap, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. Signed Jonathan Tinsley, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jonathan Tinsley, Attorney 10-20-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2022 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KEVIN M. ELLIOTT AND RENEE R. ELLIOTT, to Robert M. Wilson, JR., Trustee, on October 9, 2006, at Record Book 158, Page 318-325 as Instrument No. 06003861 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as Indenture trustee for CWHEQ Revolving Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2006-I The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: SITUATED IN THE SIXTEENTH (16TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY TENNESSEE AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT IRON PIN AT HIGHWAY 70 RIGHT-OF-WAY AT SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT THENCE N 21-45-17 E 147.49 FEET WITH TRACT #4 TO IRON PIN; THENCE N 5-48-30 W 114.87 FEET TO IRON PIN; THENCE N 19-44-52 E 996.71 FEET TO IRON PIN (MCDONALD LINE); THENCE S 89-00-00 E 190 FEET TO IRON PIN; THENCE S-0-363 FEET TO CORNER OF TRACT #6: THENCE S 22-41-57 W 914.52 FEET TO IRON PIN AT HIGHWAY 70 RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE N 85-45-00 W 180 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 7.60 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AS SHOWN ON TRACT #5 OF SURVEY OF HOLLIS PETTY DATED MARCH 27. 1990. Being the same property conveyed to the within named grantor(S) by Deed recorded simultaneously herewith in Book 158 page 302 or Instrument No. 06003859, Register`s Office for said County. Tax ID: 071-012.05 Current Owner(s) of Property: KEVIN M. ELLIOTT AND RENEE R. ELLIOTTThe street address of the above described property is believed to be 677 Cookeville Hwy, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 22-000158-370-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 10-6-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 20, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 23, 2003, in Book No. 85, at Page 454, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Juan Mora and Elaina Anderson, conveying certain property therein described to Gregg S. Murphy as Trustee for Columbia National Incorporated; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on December 7, 2022 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Being a certain tract or parcel of land located in the (12th) Twelfth Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee being further described as follows: Being Lot No. 13, Section One (1) in Hills Country Acres Subdivision, a Plat to which is of record in Plat Book No. 2, Page 8 Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 5 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090-9238 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: JUAN MORA ELAINA ANDERSON TENANTS OF INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO, INC. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 331377 DATED October 4, 2022 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 10-13-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF JOEL VANHOOSE, DECEASED CASE NO. P-2593 Acting pursuant to the decrees of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on September 16, 2022, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 45 Bradford Hill Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the premises on 45 Bradford Hill Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Joel Vanhoose Property, Map 062 Parcel 43.08 and Parcel 43.09. LYING AND BEING in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Numbers Eight (8) and Nine (9) on the Plan of the Sircy Property, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book 3, Page 152, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee.Lot Number Eight (8) fronts 109.92 feet along the curvature of the east side of Bradford Hill Road and extends back between lines 297.21 feet along the southerly line and 289.43 feet along the northerly line to a dead line in the rear, measuring 1320.00 feet thereon, containing 0.81 acres, more or less. Lot Number Nine (9) fronts 118.59 feet along the curvature of the east side of Bradford Hill Road and extends back between lines 289.43 feet along the southerly line and 305.55 feet along the northerly line to a dead line in the rear, measuring 166.11 feet thereon, containing 0.95 acres, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joel Vanhoose and wife, Mariah L. Vanhoose, by Warranty Deed from C. Steven Bray, dated March 9, 2000, of record in Record Book 14, Page 202, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Mariah Lee Vanhoose a/k/a Mariah L. Vanhoose conveyed her interest in said property to Joel Ray Vanhoose by QuitClaim Deed dated March 4, 2005, of record in Record Book 126, Page 242, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joel Ray Vanhoose and Joel Vanhoose are one and the same person. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of C.D. Poindexter Realty and Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 14th day of October, 2022. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 JAMIE D. WINKLER ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE P.O. Box 332 212 Main Street Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-1648 10-20-3t

I, B&G Auto, have this 2018 Ford Focus with this VIN#1FADP3FE7JL320908 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 10-20-22(1t)

I, B&G Auto, have this 2000 Pathfi nder with this VIN#GBZQH3303Z02P7G in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 10-20-22(1t)

I, Dillon Adamczyk, have this 2003 Ford Mustang with this VIN#1FAFP49YX3F300450 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-962-1242. 10-13-22(2t)

I, Marquis Apple, have this 2000 Chevy with this VIN#1GCEC14W1YZ143614 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-915-9039. 10-13-22(2t)

I, David Apple, have this 2001 EZ Go with this VIN#C1001255851 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-3493. 10-13-22(2t)