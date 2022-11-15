Obit – Mr. Paul “Tooty” Roberts

Mr. Paul “Tooty” Roberts age 86, a farmer of the Flat Rock community, died at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, after becoming gravely ill at his daughter’s Cardinal Drive home in White House. He was pronounced deceased at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022.

His longtime friend, Bro. Jimmy Gregory, officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, November 14th, funeral services which were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside his wife in section five of the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Mr. Roberts was born Robert Paul Roberts and was the youngest and last surviving of eight children of the late James Bedford Roberts, who died July 29, 1939 at the age of 52, and Virginia Lee Adams Roberts, who died July 4, 1974 at the age of 78.

Mr. Roberts was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Avery Roseann Bates, who died at birth on November 12, 2021.

Siblings preceding him in death were Beatrice “Dink” Roberts Davis Napier, who died September 19, 2002 at the age of 78, Allie Ruth Roberts, who died at the age of 18 from pneumonia on February 2, 1940, Shirley Hugh Roberts, who died December 27, 2000 at the age of 69, Arthur D. “Buster” Roberts, who died July 22, 2008 at the age of 78, James Bedford Roberts Jr., who died August 29, 1982 at the age of 55, J. D. “Jake” Roberts, who died December 20, 2005 at the age of 86, and Perry Clark “Omar” Roberts, who died December 26, 1981 at th age of 65.

On October 29, 1966 he was united in marriage to South Carthage native, the former Bertie Madelene Thompson, who preceded him in death at the age of 73 on August 22, 2016.

The ceremony was performed at the Smith County Courthouse by then Smith County General Sessions Judge, W. H. (Henry) Matthews.

In addition to his South Lovers Lane farm work, Mr. Roberts was retired from the Lux Time Division of Robertshaw Industries in Lebanon.

Mr. Roberts was of the Baptist faith and attended the Flatrock Church of Christ near his home.

Surviving is his daughter, Sheena Roberts House and husband, Michael, of White House; two granddaughters, Hannah House Oliver and husband, Kyle, Cristol House Bates and husband, Austin, all of White House; two great-granddaughters, Madelynn Faye Oliver and Alivia Marie Oliver.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE

