Obit – Mr. James A. (Jim) Gentry

Mr. James A. (Jim) Gentry, a longtime resident of Chestnut Mound, died at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, November 23, 2022, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where he was admitted October 19th, suffering from alzheimers. Mr. Gentry was 88 years of age.

His pastor, Bro. Ray Gilder, officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, November 28th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Dickens Cemetery in the Maggart community.

He was born James Alvie (named after his grandfather Alvie Vaden) Gentry in the Stewart Hollow in the Elmwood community on March 3, 1934 and was the only child of the late Virgil Pafford “Pat” Gentry, who died October 3, 1983 at the age of 73, and Elizabeth Irene Vaden Gentry, who died February 23, 1997 at the age of 80.

Mr. Gentry was a member of the class of 1951 at Smith County High School and listed his ambition to be a salesman. It was stated in the 1951 annual about Mr. Gentry that: “It’s the quiet, steady, plodding one who wins in the lifelong race”.

At the Christ Church in Carthage on April 22, 2018 he was united in marriage to Minnesota native, the former Carol Jean Monson Aubin. The ceremony was performed by Bro. Ray Gilder.

Mr. Gentry joined the First Baptist Church Gordonsville in 2003.

He retired as a machinist in 1995 where he was employed with the Cross Machine Company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan for forty two years.

Following retirement, in 1995 he returned to his native Smith County and had constructed a new home on Maggart Road.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Carol, are his two daughters, Kathryn “Kathi” Irene Courtney and husband, Alan, of Macomb, Michigan, Linda Jane Gentry of Austin, Texas; five step children, Lee Ann Weatherington and husband, Tommy, of the Watervale community, James Robert “Jim” Aubin Sr. and wife, Karen, of St. Paul, Minnesota, Victoria Rosenguist and husband, David, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, William Justice and wife, Jonni of Prescott, Arizona, Lisa Gill and husband, Tom, of Roseville, Michigan, sixteen grandchildren and thirty six great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made in Mr. Gentry’s memory to the Dickens Cemetery Mowing Fund.

