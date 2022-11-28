Obit – Mr. Jonny Courtney

Mr. Jonny Courtney, of the Hogans Creek community, died at the age of 58 at 6:49 p.m. Friday evening, November 25, 2022, at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he was admitted November 17th. Mr. Courtney was found unresponsive in the yard of his Ballinger Road home earlier that day with a severe head injury from an apparent fall.

Bro. Jeff Burton officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, November 29th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside his wife in the Beasley-Brooks section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Jonny Dewayne Courtney in Saint Charles in Kane County Illinois on March 26, 1964, he was the son of the late Benny Munson Courtney and June Joan Jines Courtney Gathright.

In the Dixon Springs community on November 19, 1994, he was united in marriage to Vanceburg, Kentucky native, the former Doris Edith Tackett, who preceded him in at the age of 52 on December 31, 2017. The ceremony was performed at the home of Mrs. Courtney’s mother by then Smith County Clerk Jimmy Norris.

Mr. Courtney attended Smith County High School through the tenth grade and later received his General Education Degree.

He was an over the road truck driver and had driven for R. E. West, Net Transport and McGriff Trucking.

Mr. Courtney was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving are three sons, Cory Courtney of Hartsville, Michael Bane of Carthage, and Joseph Sebers of the Elmwood community; four siblings, Gene Courtney of Indiana, Benny “Cotton” Courtney and wife, Debra Smith Courtney, of Carthage, Shirley English and husband, Richard, of Lebanon, Sam Sage and wife, Lori, of the Hogans Creek community; five grandchildren.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE