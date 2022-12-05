Obit – Mr. Kenneth D. Bennett

Mr. Kenneth D. Bennett, age 73, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home.

Preceded in death by: parents, Virgil & Golden Irene Sisco Bennett; granddaughter; CaseyAnn Bennett; brother, Billy Bennett; sisters, Jean Farley & Jane Lee.

Survived by: wife, Patsy Bennett-Lebanon; 2 sons, Jason Bennett-Murfreesboro, Jeremy “Buckshot” (Rachel) Bennett-Lebanon; daughter, April (Griffin) Bennett Tillman-Lebanon; 6 grandchildren, Cody Payne, Caden Bennett, Colton Bennett, Alexis Bennett, Rebecca Tillman & Regina Tillman; 3 great grandchildren, Kreed Fitts, Cash Payne & Granger Payne; sister, Brenda Farley-Lafayette.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 AM Wednesday, December 7, 2022, conducted by Bro. Anthony Hale & Bro. Jackie Stagner.

Interment will be in the Eulia Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be from 2 to 8 PM Tuesday and 9 AM until service time Wednesday.

Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.