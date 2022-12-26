Obit – Mr. Jeremy Marshawn Davis Jr.

Mr. Jeremy Marshawn Davis Jr., age 22, of Carthage died at his Clemons Circle home surrounded by his family on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 12:55 p.m. He was under the care of Caris Hospice of Cookeville,

Funeral services for Mr. Davis were conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, December 22nd, from the J. C. Hellum Funeral Chapel in Lebanon with Pastor Kenneth Richardson the eulogist.

Surviving Mr. Davis is his wife, Samantha Davis, five children, Kameron Davenport, Kaeson Sapp, Amarie, Kingston and Ka’Myah Davis; mother, Beverly Odom, grandparents, Della Harris and husband, William, Angela Davis and husband, James, Wendy Freeman; four siblings, Bre’onna, Freeman, Kayaisa, Michael, Alvarez and Materrian Davis; a host of other relatives and friends.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Davis family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE