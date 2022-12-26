Obit – Mr. Ricky Rankin

Retired Rankin Oil Co. partner, Mr. Ricky Rankin of the Pea Ridge community, died at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Mr. Rankin was 73.

Mr. Rankin was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His funeral services were conducted by the church pastor, Bro. Floyd Massey, assisted by Bro. Dickie Johnson on Tuesday afternoon, December 27th, at 1 p.m. from the Gordonsville United Methodist Church, where the family had received friends on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Burial followed in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was one of six sons born to Rankin Oil Co. owner, the late Joseph Carter “J.C.” Rankin, who died May 24, 2006 at the age of 82, and Justine Brewer Maggart (Honey) Rankin, who died June 25, 2002 at the age of 78, and was born Eric Maggart Rankin at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon on May 25, 1949.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, James Kelly Rankin, who died at birth on July 5, 1968.

Mr. Rankin was a member of the 1967 graduating class at Smith County High School. There he was a football standout, playing all four years, was a member of the Pep club and “C” club, was a member of the debate club his sophomore year and his senior year was a member of the Black & Gold Staff.

Having majored in Science and Mathematics, it was stated about him in his “67 annual; “work, not luck, will bring success”. This work ethic was truly instilled in the five Rankin sons by their father through out there developing years.

He was united in marriage on July 26, 1980 to Defeated Creek community resident, Debra Ann (Shorty) Thomas.

Eric, as he desired to be known as despite his nickname, was an avid fan of U. T. football and he and his wife, Shorty, were supporters of Ricky’s brother Gary’s football coaching career, wherever he was coaching high school football.

Although he and his wife attended the Gordonsville United Methodist Church, Mr. Rankin was born a Catholic, reared a Catholic and died as a Catholic. His family were lifelong members of the Saint Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon.

He was a former partner in the Rankin Oil Co. in South Carthage who were the longtime distributors of Gulf Oil Products and later distributors for Citgo products in Smith, Macon, and Wilson counties. They were also owners of the chain of well-known Quik-N-Easy Convenience Markets.

Beyond his love for God, his wife and family was his affinity for animals, especially dogs.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Debra, of over forty two years, are his four brothers, Lindy Rankin of Murfreesboro, Gary Rankin and wife, Sandra, of Chattanooga, Michael (Spud) Rankin and wife, Mary Ann, of Smithville, Tracy Rankin of Carthage; sister-in-law, Tammy Sircy and husband, Jeffrey, of the Tanglewood community; brother-in-law, Jr. Nesbitt of Carthage; many loving nieces and nephews and his many dogs that he loved unconditionally.

The Rankin family requests memorials to either the Lovie’s Fund at the Smith County Animal Clinic or the Gordonsville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

