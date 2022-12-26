Obit – Mrs. Glenda Parkhurst Wilmore

Retired Deputy Smith County Clerk, Mrs. Glenda Parkhurst Wilmore, now a homemaker of the Pleasant Shade community, died at the age of 80 at 10:06 p.m. Monday evening, December 19, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center where she was admitted December 12th.

Her pastor, Eld. Kenny Hensley, assisted by Eld. Michael Horton, officiated at the 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, December 23rd, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.

Musical presence was by granddaughter, Katie Beth Wright, and Gary and Janice Gregory, and Jackie Thomas.

Born Glenda Kaye Parkhurst at the family home in the Pleasant Shade community on April 18, 1942, she was the only child of the late Johnnie Marvin “Johnny Mutt” Parkhurst, who died at the age of 77 on June 9, 1991, and Margaret Lela Smith Parkhurst, who died at the age of 73 on July 12, 1990.

Mrs. Wilmore was a 1960 graduate of Smith County High School. She was a home economics major, a member of the band, chorus, and participated in the Spring Festival all four years, was a class officer all four years, received her Chapter State Degree her senior year, and also her senior year was selected by her classmates as the “wittiest girl” in their class.

It was stated in the ‘60 class annual about her; “Always happy, always gay, that’s Glenda in every way”.

On June 30, 1962, Mrs. Wilmore was united in marriage to Graveltown community native James Harold Wilmore, who preceded her in death from a heart attack on July 18, 2005 at the age of 73, following forty three years of marriage.

Mrs. Wilmore became deputy clerk under former Smith County Clerk, Jimmy Norris, in 1990 and served in that position for twenty two years, before retiring in 2012.

She was saved at the former Sanderson Presbyterian Church at the age of 10 on a Friday in 1952 and was later baptized into the full fellowship of the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, in the Pleasant Shade community, where she remained a faithful member until death.

She loved her family and cherished her many friends and was especially devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her two daughters, Jazanne Wilmore Gregory and husband, Ray, Julie Wilmore Davenport and husband, Bobby, all of the Pleasant Shade community; four grandchildren, Michael Gregory and wife, Caitlin, of Carthage, Marah Sledge and husband, Jackson, Jacob Davenport, all of the Pleasant Shade community, Katie Beth Wright and husband, Addison, of Lafayette; three great-grandchildren, Cael Gregory, Raylan and Tillie Sledge; step-son, Jimmy Wilmore of Nashville.

The Wilmore family requests memorials be made to the Pleasant Shade Cemetery Mowing Fund.

