Obit – Mrs. Evelyn Kaye Kelley

Mrs. Evelyn Kaye Kelley, age 89, of Lancaster, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Mrs. Kelley was born July 2, 1933 in Gordonsville, a daughter of the late John Marion McDonald and Julia Ashley McDonald. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, five sisters, and two half sisters. Mrs. Evelyn married Joe Davis Kelley on May 28, 1955 and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2008 after 53 years of marriage. She was a graduate of Gordonsville High School where she received All Upper Cumberland in Basketball. She was a longtime member of the Lancaster United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Kelley is survived by three children, Jackie (Joyce) Kelley of Beaufort, SC, Janie Bratcher of Cookeville and Jona Kelley of Cookeville; grandchildren, Chasity (Jon) Mason, Morgan (Nikki) Kelley, Kelley (Lex) Bratcher, Sarah (Brandon) Watson, Hayley Bratcher, and Brad Fitts; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Carter, Kreed, Layne, Theo, Margot, and Laura Jane.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kelley were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 1PM with Mark Medley and Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mrs. Evelyn’s memory be made to the Smith County Humane Society or to GHS Athletics.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE