Obit – Mr. Careal Stewart

Mr. Careal Shelton Stewart, age 80 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Mr. Stewart was born May 5, 1942 in the Bowlings Branch Community of Smith Co. TN. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Birdy Stewart and Nancie Jane Watts Stewart. He was a 1961 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He married Betty Katherine Stewart on April 19, 1978 in Davidson Co, TN and she preceded him in death on May 28, 2021. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Howard Lee Stewart. He worked and retired at Dupont as a Safety Inspector. Mr. Stewart served on the Gordonsville City Council for many years and Served as the Mayor of Gordonsville in 2009 and 2010.

Mr. Stewart is survived by two sons; Jason (Gayle) Stewart of Cookeville, TN. and Darrin (Jennifer Gragg) Stewart of Hendersonville, TN. Grandchildren; Gauge Stewart and Jase Stewart; sister: Mrs. Gyla Manning of Gordonsville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Stewart were scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2PM with Rev. Dennis Croslin officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE