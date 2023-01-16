Obit – Mr. Larry Dale “Squirrel” Preston

Mr. Larry Dale “Squirrel” Preston, age 72 of Gordonsville, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Squirrel was born December 15, 1950 in Grant, a son of the late Monroe Preston and Delia Baker Preston. He was also preceded in death by brother, Don Preston, and brothers-in-law, Brian Nixon and J.P. Mayton.

Squirrel was a 1970 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He owned and operated Paint and Body Pro Shop for over 28 years. Squirrel loved to play music and golf. He will be remembered as the life of the party and truly was a friend to everyone. To know him was to love him.

Mr. Preston is survived by wife, Brenda Nixon Preston of Gordonsville; children, Melanie (Eric) Mundy of Bluff Creek, Deanna (Doug) Albritton of Gordonsville, and Robert (Megan) Halfacre of Baxter; grandchildren, Austin Mundy, Abigail (Aidan) Hendershot, Grace (Harrison) Heline, Cole Massey, Conner Massey, and Landon Halfacre; great-grandchild, Kai Heline; sister; Shirley Mayton; sisters-in-law, Robin Nixon and Mary Jo Preston. brother-in-law, Jim Nixon; special friend and business partner,Tony McLain; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Squirrel are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11AM with Mike Nixon and Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Peoples officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 12PM until 8PM and on Wednesday after 9AM until service time at 11AM.

The family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Association.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE