Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Faye Hill

Mrs. Carolyn Faye Hill, age 80, of Gordonsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Mrs. Hill was born November 9, 1942 in Knoxville, a daughter of the late Millard Arthur Cunningham and Josie Mae Gosnell Cunningham. She married Duane Hill and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2008. She was also preceded in death by three sisters. Mrs. Hill graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in English. She worked for TVA for eleven years. She was a devoted homemaker, mother, and wife.

Mrs. Hill is survived by four children, Timothy Shane (Suzanne) Bellar of Chestnut Mound, Kelly Goodman of Elmwood, Jack Branden (Kara Lynette) Bellar of Gordonsville, and Patrick Aaron (Angela) Bellar of Gordonsville; grandchildren, Logan Brantley Bellar, Robin Anderson (Kendra) Bellar, Hannah Elizabeth (Marty) Bottom, John Daniel Bellar, Joshua Paul Bellar, Emily (Josh) Chase, Blake Howell, Jacob Bellar, and Abigayle Bellar; great-grandchildren, October Bellar, Marin Bottom, Madison Chamblee Bellar, Nik Smith, and Ana Smith; brother, Merle Cunningham of St. Louis, MO, and Jean (Howard) Luttrell of Lenoir City.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hill were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1PM with Tim Bellar and Branden Bellar delivering the eulogy. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Aaron Bellar presiding.

