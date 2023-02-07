Three charged after sheriffs department investigation in Rawls Creek

By Eddie West

A traffic stop in the Rawls Creek community led to a sheriff’s department investigation, resulting in charges against three individuals.

The investigation began after Deputy Nathan Williams, while on patrol on Rawls Creek Road, observed a gold, GMC Envoy exiting the residence of a man identified as Scotty Mofield, 40, Gordonsville, who had an active warrant, according to an offense report filed by Deputy Williams.

Also, Deputy Williams noticed the vehicle was driven by Mark Robertson, 51, Carthage, who he knew to be driving on revoked license for a DUI conviction, according to the officer’s report.

Deputy Williams continued to follow the vehicle driven by Robertson and noticed its license plate was expired, according to the officer’s report.

Deputy Williams followed Robertson to a residence located in the 100 block of Rawls Creek Road and upon making contact with Robertson he was placed under arrest for driving on revoked license, according to the officer’s report.

During a search of Robertson, inside a coat pocket, a false battery used to conceal drug was located.

