Performances of the musical “Mary Poppins” will begin this week.

Performances are taking place at the Smith County High School Auditorium.

The musical will run from March 10 through March 19.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m., March 10, 11, 17, 18.

Performance will begin at 2:30 p.m., March 12 and 19.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Doors opens one hour before shows.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER