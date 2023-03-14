Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/16/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Richard A. Beasley Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Richard A. Beasley, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of May, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of February, 2023. Signed Anthony Beasley, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-9-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, Hosea E. Carter, Jr. and Joanna Carter executed a Deed of Trust to Kevin O’Connor, Trustee for the benefit of Beneficial Tennessee Inc., on May 21, 2008 and recorded on May 27, 2008 in Book 191, Page 405, Instrument No. 08001752 in the Office of the Register of Smith County, Tennessee. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1 (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM at 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN 37030 at the Smith County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, TN: The Following Described Tract or Parcel Of Land situated In the 21st Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows, To-Wit: Bounded on the North by the property of Doyle Glover (Formerly Sam Royster); East by the property of Charlie Kitrell; South by the property of Christine Woodmore and James Yancey and West by the property of Hosea E. Carter, Jr. et ux and containing approximately 4 1/2 Acres more or less. Being the same property conveyed from Tom Alexander and Katie Alexander, husband and wife to Hosea E. Carter, Jr. and Joanna Carter, Husband and wife by Deed recorded 2/21/69, in Book 74, at Page 55, In The Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. A certain Lot located and being in the Village of Middleton 21st Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being Tax Map or parcel descriptions follows, To-Wit: North by the Lands of Sam Royster; South by New Highway #25; East by other property of grantors; West by the Lands of Sam Royster containing approximately one-half (1/2) acre; more or less, said lot being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point in the Sam Royster line on New Highway #25 and running with New Highway 191 ft. to an iron pin; thence North 91 ft. to an iron pin; thence West 191 ft. to an iron pin; thence South with Sam Royster line 91 ft. to the beginning corner. Being the same property conveyed from Tom Alexander and Katie Alexander, husband and wife to Hosea Edward Carter, Jr., and Joanna Carter, husband and wife by Deed recorded 1/26/65, in Book 70, at Page 465. In the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 604 Dixon Springs HWY, Riddleton TN 37151 Parcel Number: 21 33 33 26.00 000 Current Owner: Hosea Edward Carter, Jr., and Joanna Carter Other Interested Party(ies): If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. McMichael Taylor Gray LLC Substitute Trustee 3550 Engineering Drive Suite 260 Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Office: 404-474-7149 Fax: 404-745-8121 MTG File No.: TN2022-00252 3-2-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 20, 2019, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 21, 2019, in Book No. 352, at Page 72, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Eduardo Rosales Gomez, conveying certain property therein described to Bass and Bass Attorneys at Law as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. D/B/A Supreme Lending, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, will, on May 2, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the At the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land located In the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee; bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot No. Thirty-Five (35) on the Plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, as shown by plat of record in Plat Book 3, Page 168, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 101 Hickory Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: EDUARDO ROSALES GOMEZ TENANTS OF The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355309 DATED March 6, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 3-16-3t

___________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ollie Jewel Nixon Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Ollie Jewel Nixon, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of March, 2023. Signed Cheryl Lynn Nixon, Co-Personal Representative Johnnie Lee Nixon, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-9-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Scott A. Pellum and Shenia D Pellum executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., Lender and First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated August 7, 2013, and recorded on August 19, 2013, in Book 267, at Page 53 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; andNOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Being Lot No. Thirteen (13) of Paradise Hills as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 3, Page 407, Slide B-102, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which you are referred for a more accurate description. Being the same property conveyed to Scott. A. Pellum, a married man, by Warranty Deed from Leslie G. Hinkle, Trustee, and Shirley W. Hinkle, Trustee and their successors in trust, of the Leslie G. Hinkle Revocable Living Trust and The Shirley W. Hinkle Revocable Living Trust, dated August 19, 2013 and of record in Record Book 267, Page 50, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This is IMPROVED property known as 32 Paradise Hills Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 Parcel ID Number: 065 011.21 Address/Description: 32 Paradise Hills Lane, Lebanon, TN 37079 Current Owner(s): Scott A. Pellum Other Interested Party(ies): Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 23-03159 FC01 3-16-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jackie Scudder Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jackie Scudder, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of March, 2023. Signed Eddie Scudder, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Nicky Edward Stallings Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Nicky Edward Stallings, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of February, 2023. Signed Luann Stallings, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 3-9-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy S. Taylor Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Peggy S. Taylor, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of March, 2023. Signed Wayne A. Taylor, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Donald Winfree Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Donald Winfree, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of March, 2023. Signed Ethelene W. Johnson, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Harper Construction, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4196-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU376 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 4/21/2023.

_________________________

Section 00 11 13 Advertisement for Bids Carthage Elementary Kitchen Renovation 149 Skyline Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive single prime sealed bids for Carthage Elementary Kitchen Renovation until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 6, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Owner, attention of Norma Mitchell at the above address. Electronic copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained free of charge upon presentation of a valid email address to the Architect/Engineer. Documents may only be obtained by general contractors and mechanical and electrical subcontract Bidders. Others may view the bid documents on fi le with the above-named construction associations. This project includes: renovation of existing elementary school kitchen to address mechanical defi ciencies and improve food service delivery. Renovation scope includes selective demolition, reconfi guration of existing kitchen equipment, replacement of select kitchen equipment including dish machine, mechanical equipment replacement including kitchen exhaust and MAU, complete plumbing systems replacement, new concrete slab on grade, interior fi nishes of acoustical ceilings, paint, fl uid-applied fl ooring, and pre-fi nished interior panels. Make proposals on the bid forms supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifi cations will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. Bidders are invited to attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held in the cafeteria at Carthage Elementary School, 149 Skyline Dr, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The Owner requires Substantial Completion of the project on or before June 30, 2023. Smith County Board of Education Bidding documents, including the Proposal Form, Drawings and Specifi cations, will be on fi le with the following construction associations: Contact: Jacob Cherry at [email protected], Wold Architects and Engineers Bidders are required to present evidence of proper licensure per State Contractor’s Licensing Law. Associated General Contractors Dodge Data and Analytics Builders Exchange ConstructConnect Nashville Contractors Association

_________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

_________________________

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Division of Water Resources (DWR) Notice Requesting Public Comments on Draft Permit Actions FILE # NRS22.244 Public Notice The purpose of this notice is to advise the public of the following proposed permit action and solicit comments and information necessary to evaluate the potential impact of the proposed activities on the aquatic environment. To view the proposed location of these impacts and the watershed condition, visit the Division’s map viewer at http://tdeconline. tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the permit number or coordinates listed in this Public Notice Pursuant to The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108 and Tennessee Rules, Chapter 0400-40-07, the proposed activity described below has been submitted for approval under an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit and Section 401 Water Quality Certifi cation. Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an applicant obtain a water quality certifi cation from the state when a federal permit is required. This notice is intended to inform interested parties of this permit application and draft permit and rationale, and to ask for comments and information necessary to determine possible impacts to water quality. At the conclusion of the public notice period a fi nal determination will be made whether to issue or deny the permit. PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE The applicant proposes construction of a private access concrete boat ramp. The ramp will be 12 feet wide by 50 feet long with approximately 10 feet of ramp extending into the river channel during normal pool elevations. The ramp will be constructed of poured concrete slabs. Banks around the ramp will be stabilized with three to fi ve feet of riprap on each side. No mitigation for the activity is necessary as the impacts are considered to be de minimis. FACTORS CONSIDERED In deciding whether to issue or deny this permit, the Division will consider all comments of record and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. The division will consider the nature, scale and effects of proposed impacts. The Division will consider practicable alternatives to the alteration, loss of waters or habitat, diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary impacts to the water resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters. In making this decision, a fi nal determination will be made evaluating appreciable permanent loss of resource values and proposed compensatory mitigation to ensure the project will not result in no overall net loss of state water resources values. HOW TO COMMENT TDEC is requesting public comment on this proposed permit action. Obtaining a broad range of facts and opinions on Agency actions is one of the best ways to ensure appropriate decisions. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the Division. Written comments must be received within thirty days following distribution of the approved public notice materials (including signage and newspaper ad). Comments will become part of the record and will be considered in the fi nal decision. The applicant’s name and permit number should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Division’s address listed below to the attention of the permit coordinator. You may also comment via email to [email protected] After the Division makes a fi nal permit determination, a permit appeal may be fi led by the applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based on comments given to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing. If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Christa Morphew at 615-360-0382 or [email protected] for more information. i le resulta difícil leer, hablar o comprender inglés, TDEC puede proporcionarle servicios de traducción o interpretación sin cargo comunicándose con Christa Morphew al 615-360-0382 or [email protected] PUBLIC HEARING Interested persons may request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on this application. The request must be received by the Division within the comment period, indicate the interest of the party requesting it, the reason(s) a hearing is warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is suffi cient public interest in water quality issues, the Division will hold a public hearing in accordance with 0400-40-07-.04(4) (f). Send all public hearing requests to the attention of the permit coordinator at the address listed below or via email to [email protected] Any scheduled public hearings will be advertised through a similar public notice process. FILE REVIEW The permit application, supporting documentation, including detailed plans and maps, draft permit and rationale, and related comments are available for review on the internet at the Division’s data viewer at Report on Permits (tn.gov)::::: by entering the permit fi le number listed in the title of this Public Notice. The fi le may be viewed and copied at the address listed below. Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor Nashville, Tennessee 37243 ANTIDEGRADATION The affected waters have available parameters for habitat. As described in the accompanying permit rationale, the Department has made a preliminary determination that the proposed activity will result in de minimis degradation PERMIT COORDINATOR Alicia Douglas Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor Nashville, Tennessee 37243 615-804-2409 [email protected] APPLICANT Matt Miller Peay 2319 Crestwood Drive Tupelo, MS 38801 (615) 330-1827 LOCATION Caney Fork River, 70 Judd Lane, Lancaster, Smith County Latitude 36.124607, Longitude -85.821706 Ecoregion 71h Outer Nashville Basin, Impacts in Caney Fork Watershed