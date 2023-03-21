Rock slide closes Highway 70

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Highway 70 (Lebanon Highway) in South Carthage was temporarily shut down Saturday morning following a rock slide.

Debris fell from an area which is being closely monitored by Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) due to fears of such a situation occurring.

The slide occurred around 1:30 a.m.

South Carthage police were initially called to the scene.

No one was injured in the incident, but two vehicles were damaged, Police Chief David Long said.

Police blocked-off the roadway until employees with TDOT arrived on the scene to assess the situation, shut down the road and clean up the debris.

Officials waited until daylight hours to determine the potential for more debris falling.

TDOT officials with expertise in this area were called in to evaluate the site.

Emergency Management Agency Director Sonny Carter said the rocks fell in the area of the wastewater treatment plant located beside Highway 70 or several yards west of the Cordell Hull Bridge (south end) and Highway 70 intersection.

